Texas A&M Aggies Release Injury Report vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
The Texas A&M Aggies have released their second student-athlete availability report of the week ahead of Saturday's road meeting with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Nothing changed from the report A&M released Wednesday, as the usual names are still ruled out for the contest.
Here's a look at the report for both teams:
The most notable name on the report for the Aggies remains Jahdae Walker, who will sit out for the first half after committing a targeting penalty in the second half during the win over the LSU Tigers.
"As much as defensive players have had to learn a different way to play football, there is a piece of it too that offensive players have to learn a different way," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "It is a part of the game nowadays with what we are trying to get accomplished for player safety. It is what it is. It is one of those things in regards to targeting. We just have to do a better job of getting our kids to understand the right way to manage and handle those situations."
Headed into the LSU game, Walker had tallied 12 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown. He's in his second year with Texas A&M after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Grand Valley State.
Last year, he finished with 35 catches for 590 yards and two scores. He had a career-high 137 yards on eight catches in the loss to Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.
