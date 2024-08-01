Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina: Gamecocks' Offensive Players to Watch
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to continue what they hope will be a win steak by the time their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks comes around in November, they'll have some hurdles to jump.
Apart from finding a rhythm of its own, the effort of which Conner Weigman will be essential to, Mike Elko's squad will need to find a way to slow down any attempts at home-built momentum. Keeping South Carolina at bay will be necessary for a win, no matter the circumstances entering the game.
With the Gamecocks' new-look offense, that may not be as simple as it sounds. Any uncertainties about the fit of each player will be dispelled by Week 9, so the Aggies won't have that to lean on. As such, they'll need to bring their best defense to Columbia to give themselves a shot.
Here are three of the names fueling South Carolina's offense to watch for:
LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback
After throwing just four passes last season — all of which were completions — LaNorris Sellers is poised for a much bigger role with the Gamecocks this season. He'll be the main piece of Dowell Loggains' offense after he lost Spencer Rattler to the NFL just one season ago, but certainly has room to grow. Known for his size and athleticism, Sellers brings a unique skill set to the table and could prove troubling for the Aggies' linebackers if he gets out of the pocket.
Raheim Sanders, Running Back
Joining Sellers in the backfield will be Arkansas Razorbacks transfer Raheim Sanders. After an injury-riddled 2023 campaign, the running back is in new scenery and ready to once again show his capabilities as an explosive SEC back. Two seasons ago, he tallied 1,443 rushing yards on 222 carries — scoring 10 touchdowns in the process — in a year the likes of which the Gamecocks would certainly benefit from.
If he does indeed find his footing next year, the Aggies will have to keep close watch of him in the backfield, lest they risk a big momentum-building play or even worse, a score.
Jared Brown, Wide Receiver
When the Gamecocks aren't focused on feeding the ball to Sanders or letting Sellers take it himself, they'll have Brown in the flat to fall back on. Brown, another transfer — from Coastal Carolina this time — had a solid season with the Chanticleers last year, tallying 740 yards and four touchdowns on 58 receptions. Now that he's joining South Carolina, he'll get the chance to show what he's capable of, especially with a few other wide receiver transfers in Dalevon Campbell and Gage Larvadain coming in as well.
If Texas A&M gets too hung up on stopping the run, it could just as easily be burned by the pass, making a strong defensive showing from all cylinders especially important.