No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies Preview: New Mexico State Aggies
College Station will feature an Aggie-filled affair later this fall when Texas A&M hosts New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Nov. 16 for the second-ever meeting between the two programs.
In the first meeting, A&M took down NMSU with ease in a 52-10 blowout win during the 2016 season. No. 9 Texas A&M used two punt return touchdowns and receiving score from Christian Kirk along with a steady performance from quarterback Trevor Knight.
A&M would go on to lose to unranked SEC opponents during its next two games and dropped out of the top 10. The Aggies and first-year head coach Mike Elko will be hoping that history won't repeat itself eight years later, but that's easier said than done.
New Mexico State is coming off of arguably the best season in program history, as the Aggies posted 10 wins for the first time since going 11-0 in 1960. The team made it to back-to-back bowl games under head coach Jerry Kill, but he shockingly resigned at the end of last season. Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez has since replaced him.
A&M fans haven't stopped hearing about the massive upset loss to Appalachian State two seasons ago. Though this is a different team headed into the 2024 campaign, Elko might want to roll the tape of that game before facing New Mexico State to ensure his team doesn't overlook the visiting Aggies.
New Mexico State Aggies
2024 Record: 2-7
Head coach: Tony Sanchez
Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Parker Awad
2024 stats: 40 of 93 passes completed, 518 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions.
Rushing: RB Seth McGowan
2024 stats: 120 carries for 636 yards and three touchdowns, three receptions for 14 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Receiving: WR T.J. Pride
2024 stats: 23 receptions, 238 yards, one touchdown
Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB Tyler Martinez, 71
Interceptions: DB Josiah Cox, 2
Sacks: DE Kale Edwards, 4.0
