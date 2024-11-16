No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Score Predictions
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies will look to redeem themselves after a rough loss to South Carolina two weeks ago as they welcome the New Mexico State Aggies for their last non-SEC game of the season.
The Texas A&M Aggies now sit at 7-2 on for the year, likely needing to win out for the rest of the year if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
This could be easier said than done for A&M, who just lost their star running back Le'Veon Moss for the year after he was injured during the loss to the Gamecocks. But the team has shown that if there is any team capable of making a comeback, it's the Maroon and White.
New Mexico State currently sits opposite A&M's record at 2-7 and is likely thinking about their game plan for the 2025 season. Still, anything can happen here. Mike Elko has said that his team is not taking New Mexico State lightly, and there's no reason they should.
So, which Aggie squad will reign supreme after 60 minutes at Kyle Field? Here is how our staff at Texas A&M Aggies on SI believe the game will shape out:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
New Mexico State is no stranger to upsetting SEC teams. However, Texas A&M should have no trouble here. 12th Man wins big.
Texas A&M 34, New Mexico State 13
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
A bye week is just what Mike Elko's team needed after what went down in Columbia two weeks ago. Losing Le'Veon Moss obviously puts a big dent in the offense, but I believe Amari Daniels is capable of manning the backfield. I think Texas A&M lets off some steam on New Mexico State to ready themselves for Auburn and Texas, and reign as the superior Aggie team.
Texas A&M 52, New Mexico State 7
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Barring a complete catastrophe, this should be little more than a tune-up game for A&M. There may be some rust after a bye, and adjusting to life without Le’Veon Moss could be tricky, but this is a game the home team should win decisively.
Texas A&M 45, New Mexico State 10
Zach Dimmit, Publisher
The Texas A&M Aggies show that the bye week came at a good time. Unfortunately, New Mexico State is in their way at the end of this season, but the original Aggies make nothing of it and cruise to a win.
Texas A&M 41, New Mexico State 10
