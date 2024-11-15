Texas A&M Aggies Reveal Uniforms For New Mexico State Game
In their last time out, the Texas A&M Aggies were punched in the mouth in a humbling 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 2. That loss didn't end their playoff hopes, but it erased any margin for error they may have had.
Now, after a week off to rest up and regroup, A&M returns to Kyle Field Saturday night to face the New Mexico State Aggies. Far from the most impressive opponent, but if A&M plays up to its ability, this game should serve as a tune-up for the challenges to come.
Of course, it helps if A&M dresses well too, and it looks like it will. On Friday, the Aggies revealed they will don an all-maroon uniform from head to toe, creating a look that definitely stands out.
Have a look for yourself:
New Mexico State not only has an identical team name to A&M, but a very similar color scheme as well. Based on A&M's uniform choice, it would make sense if New Mexico State went with all-white to serve as a counterbalance, but only time will tell for sure.
At 2-7 and 1-5 in Conference USA play, New Mexico State looks like about as easy a foe as A&M could hope for at this point in the season. Almost a year ago to the day, however, New Mexico State walked into Jordan-Hare Stadium and smacked Auburn (who A&M plays next week) 31-10. This year's team, which features a new head coach and a drastically different roster, isn't anywhere near as dangerous, but it goes to show that no team can be written off entirely.
These two teams have only met once before, with A&M winning 52-10 at home in 2016. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday night.
