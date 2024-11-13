No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Offensive Players To Watch
Mike Elko and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies are set to do battle in their final game of the season against a non-SEC opponent.
Their opponent? The Aggies.
No, they're not having another Maroon and White game, but they are facing the New Mexico State Aggies this Saturday.
The two Aggie teams have squared off only once in the past, which resulted in a huge 52-10 victory by Texas A&M back in 2016, after a masterful performance by quarterback Trevor Knight and a pair of punt return touchdowns by Christian Kirk.
After going 10-5 last season, their first eight-win season in nearly 60 years, the New Mexico State Aggies finished runner-up in the Conference USA Championship Game, losing 49-35 to Liberty University.
The team's first season under coach Tony Sanchez has looked a lot different for the team, though, as they currently sit at 2-7 for the season, well outside any hope of any championship opportunity.
But alas, they have an offense, and they're still collegiate athletes, and they still pose as a threat. With that, here are three New Mexico State Aggies on offense that the Texas A&M Aggies need to keep an eye out for Saturday.
1) QB Santino Marucci
Having seemingly taken the starting quarterback from Parker Awad midway through the season, Marucci has shown effectiveness with both his arm and legs, but his three touchdowns and five interceptions are certainly eyebrow-raising, and Texas A&M will surely be looking to add a few more picks onto his stat line Saturday night.
2) RB Seth McGowan
The team leader in rushing yards with 636, McGowan has been what little of a silver lining that the NM State Aggies have seen this season. He also has 14 receptions for 136 yards and a receiving touchdown to his name. How will he fare against one of the country's best run defenses? We shall see.
3) RB Mike Washington
Looks like Texas A&M will have two running backs to make note of, as Washington is the team's rushing touchdown leader, with six. He may have 100 fewer rushing yards than McGowan, but this seems to be the power back of the unit and one that A&M should look for should NM State get into the red zone.
