No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M: Live In-Game Updates
The day has come. The time for talk is over.
The No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies open up their 2024 hunt for a national championship against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a week one matchup for the ages.
This is the sixth meeting between the Fightin' Texas Aggies and the Fighting Irish, and the first since 2001. Notre Dame leads the all-time series by a narrow 3-2 margin.
Despite the 20-plus years away from each other on the field, the two teams should know each other pretty well, as new A&M head coach Mike Elko will be combatting his former quarterback from Duke, Riley Leonard, who transferred to Notre Dame this past offseason and easily won the starting job.
Elko quickly won over the Maroon and White hearts upon his hiring in Aggieland, having been the defensive coordinator for the team from 2018 to 2021, before coaching the Blue Devils for a pair of seasons.
Elko doesn't have much of an elaborate plan as he takes on a top 10 team in the nation, he just simply believes the Aggies need to do better than the Irish and they should have no issue claiming a big win to start their season.
"Our focus is really simple. We want to be able to go out and play our best football on Saturday night. We've had a really good fall camp. I'm happy with the progress that we've made across the board," Elko said earlier in the week. "We just need to go out there and outwork Notre Dame. We'll go out and be really fired up for what should an electric Saturday night in Kyle Field. It's finally here."
Outworking a team like the Fighting Irish is much easier said than done, but with the progress that the Aggies have made this offseason, it could be Notre Dame who need to keep themselves in check in College Station, which is also easier said than done when 108,000+ rowdy members of the 12th Man come prepared to make Saturday a long night for the Irish.
Follow along below for live updates of the game as soon as the action happens at 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. The Aggies will receive the ball first.