Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Week 1 Preview: Way-Too-Early Score Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies have a huge opportunity in front of them vs. Notre Dame in Week 1

Matt Galatzan

Apr 20, 2024; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball in the second half of the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host what will likely be a top-10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team in Week 1 at Kyle Field in front of a national audience on ABC.

Not only that, but it will be the marquee matchup of the opening week of the season, with ESPN's College GameDay in tow.

In other words, it will be a major opportunity for the Aggies to make a statement to the rest of college football in the first game under new head coach Mike Elko.

That might be easier said than done, however. The Irish enter the season as a serious contender for the College Football Playoff, and a Heisman Trophy candidate under center in Riley Leonard. Not to mention, the Irish also have one of the best defensive fronts in the nation and a dynamic receiving corps.

And while they return what should be a dynamic and explosive offense of their own, the Aggies, on the other hand, will be largely unproven in some major areas on the defensive side of the ball. That said, they should have the talent to compete.

So who will hold the true advantage on August 31 at Kyle Field? Our staff gives their predictions below:

Matt Galatzan, Publisher

The first big test for Elko comes right out of the gate with Notre Dame, where he was once the defensive coordinator. This will be the game to watch in the opening week of college football, and the Aggies will have a chance to put the rest of the nation on notice. I think they do that with a close win.

Texas A&M 31
Notre Dame 27

Matt Guzman, Columnist

The Aggies certainly have something to prove this season. After hiring a new AD and a new head coach, the attention is once again on the football team and how much better it can get with a more-than-capable roster.  With a returning quarterback and ample weapons, Texas A&M should have no trouble competing with Notre Dame, especially with home-field advantage. The question remains whether or not the Aggies come out victorious. I say yes. 

Texas A&M 31
Notre Dame 21

Aaron Raley, Staff Writer

I believe that the season opener will be a heavily defensive affair, as both teams will be dealing with new offensive coordinators. Both teams have top-notch defenses, so in my eyes, it’s really anyone’s game. That said, I'll give the Aggies a slight edge due to the home-field advantage.

Texas A&M 17
Notre Dame 14

