Four-Star Wideout Aaron Gregory To Visit Texas A&M This Week
With the class of 2026 prospects getting back on the road visiting schools, the Texas A&M Aggies are expected to receive another visitor later this week in four-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory from Douglasville High in Douglasville, GA.
One of the top wide receiver prospects out of the 2026 class, the 6'2, 170-lb pass catcher will visit College Station this upcoming Friday, July 26, before returning to his home state to meet with the Georgia Bulldogs the next day.
Gregory visited Aggieland earlier this year, and he has also visited many other schools inside and out of the SEC, including South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, LSU, and Miami.
New A&M head coach Mike Elko has already given the program another successful offseason of recruiting, reeling in many 2025 commits such as edge rusher Marco Jones, linebacker Noah Mikhail, and quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Should Gregory eventually commit to A&M, it wouldn't be the first class of 2026 player to commit their play to the Maroon and White. Safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert from Mesquite, TX have already announced their intentions to play at Kyle Field when their times come.
Of course, Texas A&M will have to win out against Georgia, who is understandably pushing hard to sign an athlete from "The Peach State" to the state's flagship university, as well as the other schools mentioned.
As Gregory prepares for his junior year of high school, he is currently the 104th best ranked player, the 14th best wide receiver, and the 10th best ranked player out of the state of Georgia.