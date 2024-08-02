Pair Of Aggies Just Set World Record At Paris Olympics
It seems at least two of the 24 Aggies currently competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics are coming home with not only gold medals but world record holdings as well on a team with all athletes hailing from SEC schools.
Shamier Little, class of 2017, and Bryce Deadmon, class of 2019, were both a part of Team USA's 4x400m relay mixed team that completed the round one race in 3:07.41, a new world record, which beat Team USA's own record of 3:08.80 in 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest.
Team USA beat France and Belgium to the line by over three seconds.
Vernon Norwood, a former LSU Tiger, started the race for Team USA with a reaction time of .188 seconds, then 44.47 seconds later passed the baton to Little, who completed her leg in 49.32 seconds, who then gifted it to Deadmon, who ran his portion in 44.17, and then finally, 19-year-old Arkansas Razorback Kaylyn Brown finished the record setting run with a 49.45 lap, for a total race time of 3:07.41, the new world record.
During her tenure at College Station, Shamier Little was the 2014 NCAA Champion at the women's 400m hurdles and helped her team to second place in the 4x400m relay both as a freshman. Little would go on to three-peat as the hurdles champion in 2015 and 2016 and was the USA Outdoor Track and Field 400m hurdles champion in 2015, 2018, and 2023. Paris marks her first-ever Summer Olympic Games.
Bryce Deadmon is no stranger to the Summer Olympics, nor a gold medal.
He and his fellow Team USA athletes bested the Netherlands, as well as Botswana in the men's 4x400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and he received bronze in the 4x400m relay mixed in the same Games.