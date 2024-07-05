Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Week 5 Preview: Game Predictions
College football is nearly upon us, and week five is where you'll find a game that many fans of the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks circle on their schedules when it is first released.
The Southwest Classic.
Texas A&M and Arkansas will face off in the 81st edition of the rivalry on September 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Texas A&M has been unstoppable as of recent against the Pigs, being victorious in 11 of the previous 12 games and are not looking to change any of that this year, especially with their hunt of making the CFP.
Texas A&M will have to fight other teams such as Notre Dame, Auburn, Missouri, and SEC-newcomers Texas in order to try and crack the top 12, but with a fresh new coaching staff and a successful offseason of recruitment on both sides of the ball, Texas A&M is primed for what could be their best year yet.
Arkansas will still be looking to avenge their recent struggle against Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic, as well as improve on their 4-8 season last year.
Can A&M claim a 12th win in 13 years? Or can Arkansas get the ball rolling again against their rivals? Check out our staff's score predictions for the game below:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
The annual slugfest against Arkansas in Arlington should be in the Aggies' favor this season. That said, Bobby Petrino may have some tricks up his sleeve for the Razorbacks. I think the Aggies win a tight one that's closer than the experts think.
Texas A&M 37, Arkanasas 34
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Texas A&M has just straight up been the more dominant team against Arkansas the past few years, of course, the 2021 game aside. When you look at last year's game, Texas A&M scored 34 points, and this was with their backup quarterback. And of course, the defense did what they do best, stop the run game. On the other side, most of Arkansas' offense came from their quarterback KJ Jefferson, who transferred to UCF over the offseason.
I believe that A&M's team chemistry will be a strength for them, and they will be fueled by what I expect to be an easy victory against Bowling Green the week before. Texas A&M will have no problem outperforming Arkansas on both sides of the ball on their way to yet another win in the Southwest Classic.
Texas A&M 38, Arkansas 14
Matt Guzman, Columnist
Texas A&M has a long-standing history with Arkansas. They’ve played countless matchups — which have been made interesting by the neutral site and big stage — and gone head-to-head on most occasions.
This season will be no different as both schools make their way to Arlington for another matchup. I think the Aggies will be riding momentum from their first four games of the season and will be able to carry that into their game against the Razorbacks. The offense will outdo itself and Texas A&M will cruise to a must-win.
Texas A&M 35, Arkansas 17