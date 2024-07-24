'Pureness of Coaching': Aggies Coach Mike Elko Highlights Importance of High School Reputation for Texas A&M
Nobody can accuse Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko of being oblivious to the big picture.
While he's put most of his focus since taking the helm of the Aggies' football program on the players he has on his roster, there is a piece of his attention that resides permanently in the high school football scene.
It might seem slightly trivial — as all college coaches pay attention to top prospects at the level beneath them — but where Elko differs is that he truly enjoys doing so. To him, putting his hat in the ring is not only important for Texas A&M, but it's important for the high school programs as well.
“To me, our relationship isn’t about just taking kids or recruiting," Elko explained at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention in San Antonio on Monday. "It’s also about a service element in that there’s a lot of high school coaches in this state that we have a lot of experience and a lot of resources to help grow, help talk football with."
Maintaining a constant dialogue at that level looks different ways and accomplishes different goals. The most prevalent, however, is as simple as it sounds. The Aggies want to be recognized.
"We can learn from them, they can learn from us," Elko explained. "That relationship ... when you’re a school like Texas A&M in the state of Texas, is really critical. We want to open up practice. We want people to be able to come out and watch. We want people to be around in the winter and the spring to talk football.
"Those things we take very seriously.”
So, how is Elko accomplishing his goal?
By being present. Attending the THSCA Convention was a good place to start.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to come out here,” the Aggies' said. “It’s one of the best conventions, if not the best convention in the country. It’s just a great opportunity for our staff to get out here and mingle. ... We’re excited to do our part to continue the great reputation of football in the state of Texas.”
“I got a chance to sit in some clinics yesterday and listen to coaches talk and to be able to talk in the hallway with high school coaches,” he added. “I just think that’s the reason why we got into this game, back in the day, was the pureness of coaching.”
This philosophy Elko has regarding the reputation of his program isn't new. Even when he was the defensive coordinator, having a bond with local high schools was paramount to the Aggies' recruiting. Admittedly, Jimbo Fisher was a strong recruiter, but many of those prospects didn't pan out for one reason or another.
Now that Elko is in charge, he's left with the task of recruiting and intends to do so through the relationships he's forging. After all, he thinks especially highly of the Aggies and their potential.
"We believe we have an infrastructure and the resources at Texas A&M to be the premier football program in the country," Elko said. "We're not the only school that thinks that. I think our focus is trying to become the best version of ourselves. If we do that, the success will follow with that."
As for the players who are both already there and who will join the Aggies in the future, the culture that's being created in College Station has already looked better. Adding recruits who want to play under Elko because of their long-standing relationship with him will only strengthen that.
"If you are a guy that loves the sport of football, you love being coached hard," Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner explained of Elko's coaching style. "It don't matter what it is. It can be on and off the field."
And with stronger culture, Texas A&M can inch closer to being a true contender for a national title.
That's the hope, anyway.