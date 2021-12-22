BREAKING: Texas A&M Unable To Play In Gator Bowl

Texas A&M's 2021 season is officially over.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Aggies will be unable to play in Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest due to an outbreak of COVID-19 inside the program. A&M has not issued a statement as of this time.

Initially reported by TexAgs' Billy Liucci, A&M football operations have been shut down since Saturday due to a substantial outbreak of COVID-19. A&M players were sent home for the holidays on Wednesday, but were respected to return on Dec. 26 to begin prep for Jacksonville.

Per Lucci, Per the outbreak occurred with mostly previously vaccinated athletes, with multiple position groups being substantially affected by the virus.

A&M already was expected to play short-handed with the starters due to names opting out for the 2022 NFL Draft. Names that weren't expected to play included defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, defensive lineman Jayden Peevy, safety Leon O'Neal, offensive lineman Kenyon Green, running back and quarterback Zach Calzada.

Calzada elected to transfer following the season finale against LSU. In 10 games, he posted a 6-4 record as a starter, throwing 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also completed 56.1 percent of his throws.

A&M was down to one scholarship quarterback in Haynes King. Walk-on freshman Blake Bost was expected to start in place of Calzada. In two games, he completed two passes for 18 yards and an interception.

AllAggies.com will continue to keep you up to date with more information from the Gator Bowl and A&M's athletic department on the impending news.