'Terrible!' Mike Elko Critical Of Run Defense Ahead Of SEC Opener
The Texas A&M Aggies have had an interesting start to their 2024 season, their first under head coach Mike Elko.
They were able to keep up with the then-seventh-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish for most of the game until late in the third quarter, and then followed it up with a commanding 52-10 victory over the McNeese State Cowboys.
Oddly enough, there has been a common theme through the first two games of the season: a decline in the Maroon and White's run defense, which is not what Mike Elko needs from his squad as they take on the Florida Gators in the first SEC game of the year for both teams.
The Aggie defense allowed 198 rushing yards in the opener against Notre Dame, including 135 in the second half alone. Even though the offense showed up and showed out against McNeese, the Cowboys' backs still nabbed 166 yards from the defense, and even put together a drive that went for 19 plays and lasted well over 10 minutes.
For a defense that only allowed an average of 108.8 rushing yards per game last year, something isn't quite lining up.
In a weekly press conference Monday, Elko did not take a rose-colored glasses approach, he was very realistic about his thoughts on his run defense's woeful performances to start the year.
"Yeah, I mean, it's been terrible, if we're being honest. It has not been what we've wanted it to be," Elko said. "Obviously last week, it didn't start going south until we started getting to some guys who just haven't played a lot of football, so I think that was good for them."
"The first group handled last week the right way, but certainly giving up 185 yards a game on the ground is not where we want to be at all. Certainly, a lot of strides we need to make to get that where it needs to be."
The changes need to be made in a timely fashion before they head off to The Swamp, as the Aggies have quite a challenge in Florida running back Montrell Johnson (173 yards, three touchdowns in 2024) coming up this Saturday.