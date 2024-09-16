Texas A&M A&M QB Marcel Reed Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
The Texas A&M Aggies ran all over the Florida Gators this past weekend, thanks in large part to the play of freshman quarterback Marcel Reed, who guided his team to a 33-20 win in the Swamp.
Perhaps even more impressive, was the fact that Reed wasn't notified that he would be the starter until just before the game, with usual starter Conner Weigman becoming a late scratch due to a setback with an AC joint sprain he suffered in the season opener.
As a result of his performance, Reed was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, alongside Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
In Gainesville, Reed showed off his dual-threat ability and arm strength, leading A&M to the win, even after a lightning delay sent both teams to the locker room at the end of the first quarter, and temporarily killed their momentum.
Reed clearly stayed warm during the delay, however, finishing 11 of 17 passing for 178 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks while rushing 13 times for 83 yards and a score.
"I thought every kid at o-line and running-back played with the demeanor we needed, how about 10 (Reed). I thought he could have thrown it more," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. "... We had confidence he could go out there and do it."
Now, the Aggies turn their attention to the Bowling Green Falcons in Week 4.
As it stands, Weigman is currently listed on the depth chart as the starter. But if he is unable to go this week, and Reed has another performance like he did in Gainesville, things could get interesting at the position.