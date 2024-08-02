Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts Apologizes For Graphic Design Error On McNeese Tickets
Texas A&M football fans are more than eager for the 2024 season to kick off in what should be a fresh new start for the team under first-year head coach Mike Elko and the return of Conner Weigman to the quarterback position for A&M.
To celebrate Weigman returning, the Aggies decided to promote him on the tickets printed for the game against McNeese State on September 7.
The bad news? A printing error caused the young star's first name to be misspelled.
Texas A&M's athletic director Trev Alberts was quick to issue an apology to the fans, as well as Weigman and his family. He also said there will be a gift for Aggie fans at the end of the season to make up for the misprint.
"Season tickets were delivered last week and, unfortunately, the McNeese game contains a graphic design error, Conner Weigman's first name was misspelled," Alberts said in a statement Thursday. "We have apologized to Conner and his family for the mistake, and we are actively establishing a more robust proofing process moving forward to prevent future errors. Any printed tickets received for the McNeese game are still valid and should be used on game day."
"In contrition for this mistake, after the conclusion of the season, Texas A&M Athletics will mail a complimentary commemorative season ticket to all season ticket holders, regardless of if you received printed tickets or digital tickets. Each season ticket account will receive one commemorative season ticket sheet as a keepsake for what we believe will be a special season in Aggieland."
Regardless of the slight mistake, the young Weigman has to be in high hopes about his comeback season in 2024. There was much optimism for Weigman during the early part of the season last year before a lower-body injury against Auburn put an abrupt end to it.
Weigman should provide the Aggies with quarterback consistency that they have struggled to accomplish over the past few years essentially since Kellen Mond was drafted and should result in a special season indeed from the opener against Notre Dame to the closer against Texas.