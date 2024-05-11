Texas A&M Aggies Invited to Play in Las Vegas NIL Tourney Next Season
Making the NCAA Tournament two years in a row is certainly one way to add some eyes to your program, and that's exactly what the Texas A&M Aggies have done as of late.
Between players like Wade Taylor IV, Dexter Dennis, Tyrece Radford and Manny Obaseki, the Aggies have had a solid rotation of players to lean on throughout the regular season and the playoffs, and they're certainly looking to make more noise this season.
That heavily relies on the players, yes, but putting together a strong season to get in position to make a deep run begins with coach Buzz Williams and his mindset, which he's already expressed.
"We need to do better. I need to coach better," Williams expressed following the Aggies' elimination last season against Houston. "We need more guys – all of the things that a coach would say. But I do not want to rush to the next thing. I understand life is now, but I just have such gratefulness and admiration for how they have handled all of it."
Well, there isn't a rush, but the Aggies will certainly be drawing some more eyes next season. They're reportedly 1 of 8 teams to agree to play in an in-season tourney in Las Vegas next year.
Named the "Players Era Festival," each school participating will face each other in a bracket-style showdown with around $1 million in prize money for the players on the line, but to sweeten the deal, each school participating is also set to earn that same amount just for being there.
It's certainly a first of its kind, but as one coach expressed to CBS Sports, the money speaks for itself.
“If there are events where there’s an extraordinary amount of money involved, and there’s no donor fatigue involved in this, how do you not play in this?” the coach told CBS Sports. “There’s not a decision we make that’s not NIL-driven.
"I’ll play in the parking lot of Mandalay Bay, just clear the f***ing check.”
Players will be required to make appearances and participate in off-court events to secure their money, but between being in the heart of Las Vegas and playing basketball as well, it likely won't be a big hassle. But it will be a big spectacle.
All eight teams have yet to be finalized, but the seven that have agreed so far include Texas A&M, Houston, San Diego State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Rutgers — all schools from varying conferences and backgrounds.
Many of the schools are believed to have signed three-year deals as well, so the Aggies could certainly be back for years, making even more money when all is said and done.
Welcome to the players' era.