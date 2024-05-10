'Keep It Going!' Gavin Grahovac Previews Texas A&M Aggies Baseball vs. Ole Miss Rebels
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team is close to wrapping up the regular season.
Before wrapping things up at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks next weekend, the Aggies hit the road for the final time to face the Ole Miss Rebels at Swayze Field in Oxford for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday.
A&M closed out their non-conference schedule on Tuesday with a win over Rice, and hopes to finish strong against remaining SEC foes Ole Miss and Arkansas.
Freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac talked to the media after the win over Rice on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the remaining schedule.
“I know they’re a good team. A lot of guys on their team can hit so we’ve gotta come out, play our game, hit, throw strikes and play defense. Every weekend is the same, you’ve gotta go out there and compete,” Grahovac said. “I knew that we had won a lot of games in non-conference but (being unbeaten) is huge for us. The more games we win means the better record that we have and the farther we can go on. As long as we can continue to do that, obviously we want to win every game in the SEC but like we’ve talked about, the SEC is hard, every team is good.
“As long as we can continue to win is a huge confidence boost for us, so we have to keep it going the next few weekends.”
The Aggies enter the weekend at No. 2 in the nation and 40-9 overall. Their 16-8 SEC record is one game behind the Razorbacks, who are 17-7 and 40-9 overall.