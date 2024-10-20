Texas A&M Aggies LB Rides Strong Second Half To Career Day
As the centerpiece of the Texas A&M Aggies' defense, sophomore linebacker Taurean York has high expectations placed upon him every single game.
Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, he absolutely lived up to those expectations. The Temple, Texas native recorded a career-high 12 total tackles, along with 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack, to help lead the Aggies to their sixth-straight win.
"Each day we're just trying to move the needle for this program," York told SEC Network postgame. "We're trying to make this program be what it should've been a long time ago. So it's a culmination of efforts between the players, the coaches, the support staff. It takes the whole program to be able to do this, so I'm so proud of this team."
Yet despite the impressive stat line, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for York or the Aggies' defense. The Bulldogs had their way on offense throughout the first half, racking up 273 total yards and 17 points to keep the Aggies on their toes. However, the second half was much better as A&M's defense allowed just 94 yards and seven points.
York, who had five of his 12 tackles in the second half, recognized that the defense's performance wasn't good enough to start out, but was proud of how his unit rebounded.
"We were just playing sloppy, we weren't playing our brand of football. Definitely in the first half, we pride ourselves on coming out fast and we just didn't do that," York said. "But I'm glad with how my defense responded in the second half, we got the job done and that's all that matters."
In Mike Elko's first year at the helm, the Aggies are 6-1 on the season (4-0 in SEC play) and in position for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance if they keep winning. For York, the team's performance this season comes from players playing for each other more often than they did in the past.
York and the Aggies will look to win their seventh-straight game when they host the No. 8 LSU Tigers next Saturday at Kyle Field.