Five Takeaways From Texas A&M Aggies' Road Win Against Mississippi State
No. 14 Texas A&M was able to extend their win streak to six games and go 4-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2016 as they defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 34-24, their first win in Starkville since the 2020 season.
With that, the Aggies now move to 6-1 on the season, with six straight victories since the season-opening loss to Notre Dame.
On the flip side, Mississippi State now falls to 1-6 and is still searching for its first win against SEC competition in the year.
The Aggies will return to College Station next week to welcome their other SEC rivals, the LSU Tigers in Texas A&M's "Black Out" game.
Until then, here are five takeaways from the Aggies' road win in Starkville:
Step Back From The Run Game
Typically, when a team runs for 136 yards and three touchdowns, that's a highlight for the season, but for a Texas A&M team that had been averaging 232 rushing yards a game, this was what some would call a lackluster performance. The Bulldogs were ready for the Aggie rushing attack and held Le'Veon Moss to 65 yards and Amari Daniels to 47. Nonetheless, as mentioned before, the Aggies still scored three touchdowns on the ground. So even if the yards weren't there, the points surely were.
Halftime Adjustments Pay Off
Mike Elko must have lit a fire under some of his players in the locker room at halftime. After allowing 273 yards of offense and 17 points in the first half, the Aggies only allowed 94 yards and 7 points in the second half. Of course, Elko is not going to want his men to allow yardage and points at any point in the game, but knowing that his defense can still play at a top level late in the game has to be a positive going forward.
Road Game Jitters For Weigman?
Conner Weigman led his men to victory and threw his first touchdown pass since the McNeese State game, but he also threw a pair of interceptions and only completed 60 percent of his passes. Obviously, Starkville and the cowbells had to have made it tough to focus, but maybe Weigman was just a bit rusty in his first road start of the year, so we'll chalk it up to that for now.
Scooby Williams' Career Day
Zoinks! Scooby Williams had quite the day in Starkville, with six total tackles, two of which went for loss of yardage as a part of the 11 tackles for loss that Texas A&M had. He also had the Aggies' lone interception on the day. Scooby went down late in the fourth quarter, and we'll wait to see how he fares as the week progresses.
Business As Usual For The Run Defense
The Aggie run defense had a bit of a slow start, allowing over 60 yards on the first drive of the game, but straightened up throughout the contest and only wound up allowing 125 yards for the entire game. The Aggies did not allow Michael Van Buren to be comfortable in the pocket, putting him at -1 rushing yards for the day, and keeping the Bulldog run game out of the end zone.
The Aggies return to College Station to take on the LSU Tigers this Saturday. TV and radio details will be released later in the week.