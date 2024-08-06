WATCH: Texas A&M Aggies Officially Announce New 12th Man
To some, the number 12 means a dozen. To others, it could signify the start of the afternoon.
But to students of Texas A&M University and fans of the Aggies, it's much more than just a number. It's a way of life. It's a symbol of A&M's deep connection to its football team, as well as its community.
The loyalty and overall camaraderie that comes with being a part of the 12th Man is something that can't be replaced. After all, when you sit on the home side of Kyle Field, the student section is labeled by a large LED display that reads "Home of the 12th Man."
The tradition also carries on with jersey No. 12 on the Aggie football team.
And on Monday night Texas A&M announced that there was a new "12th Man" in Aggieland - Defensive lineman Nana Boadi-Owusu.
Boadi-Owusu may have only seen the field in four of the Aggies' contests last year, but it's clear that head coach Mike Elko believes that the sophomore lineman from Arlington, TX embodies the tradition best.
The story of the "12th Man" dates back over a full century to 1922, when then Aggie head coach Dana X. Bible called upon former football player E. King Gill who was in the stands watching the game, to suit up and stand ready to play if necessary.
Gill did as he was told, ready to battle on the gridiron at a moment's notice. Though he never entered the game, his willingness to serve his team in a desperate time was inspiring to not only the team but the entire student body.
Since then, the 12th Man became a symbol of the Aggies' fighting spirit and dedication to their team. The tradition still lives on 102 years later as thousands upon thousands of Texas A&M fans stand throughout each game, ready to support the Ags in any way possible.
And now, Boadi-Owusu carries on that tradition.