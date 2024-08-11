Texas A&M Aggies RB Rueben Owens Expected To Miss Time With Lower Leg Injury
It seems the injury bug is already after the Texas A&M Aggies this season, and not a play has been called yet.
News broke Sunday afternoon that Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens suffered a lower leg injury and is expected to be sidelined for a few months.
Owens had been marked as a breakout candidate for 2024 and was overjoyed to be a part of Collin Klein's offensive scheme. It now seems that Owens will have to wait just a little bit longer before he can see his work pay off.
Unfortunately, the Aggies are all too familiar with injuries. Shortly before the 2023 campaign took off, tight end Donovan Green tore his ACL and was out for the entire year. The Aggies went through four different quarterbacks last year as injuries plagued the team one signal caller at a time.
First Conner Weigman was injured with a lower leg injury against Auburn, then Max Johnson injured his throwing hand thumb against Mississippi State, and then in their bowl game against Oklahoma State, Jaylen Henderson's arm was injured on the very first play from offense for the Aggies. Thankfully, Marcel Reed was able to finish out the game, and Weigman and Henderson are both good to go for 2024.
In a crowded backfield that made him share carries with Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, and an occasional quarterback draw, Owens was able to carry his weight when the ball was handed off to him. Playing the entire season, Owens ran the rock 101 times for 385 rushing yards and a trio of touchdowns. He was also made useful as a receiver, hauling in 12 passes for 109 yards.
The Aggie fans are hoping that this is the only injury they will have to worry about this season, as the season draws closer by the second. Injuries at this point could mean a missed season, and that is just simply a risk that Texas A&M cannot afford to take.