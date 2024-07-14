What Should Texas A&M Football Fans Expect From The Aggies This Season?
Hang in there, Texas A&M fans. Only 48 more days until kickoff for the Notre Dame game.
With the season right around the corner, many fans are already speculating and making their predictions as to how the Texas A&M squad will perform in the 2024 season, following the hiring of head coach Mike Elko, and an entirely new coaching staff that includes offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.
The season will also mark the return of quarterback Conner Weigman to the team, who was enjoying an incredible 2023 season before suffering a season-ending injury in week four against Auburn.
Texas A&M was also very active in the transfer portal that saw WR Evan Stewart head for the Oregon Ducks and also saw DE Nic Scourton return home to Bryan-College Station from Purdue. The Aggies also put on another successful recruiting clinic, which saw players like DE Marco Jones, LB Noah Mikhail, and DL Chace Sims commit to the Maroon and White.
Texas A&M has had a very busy offseason, so what can fans expect from the new Aggie team as they watch the results play out?
Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens, in an interview with TexAgs, answered that question confidently.
"They're most definitely going to be seeing a winning season. That's what they're most definitely going to be seeing," Owens said. "They're gonna see a very explosive offense and a very dynamic defense. Our defense is crazy. And our defense is really just gonna make us better on offense because we have to go against them every day in practice. That D-line? Y'all just don't know."
Texas A&M kicks off in just 48 days as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish come to town in what is sure to be a game-of-the-year-worthy contest. How do you think the Aggies will do this season after the numerous amount of changes over the offseason?