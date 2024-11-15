Texas A&M Aggies Getting 5-Star Visitor vs. New Mexico State
The Texas A&M Aggies are already shaping up to have one of the top recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle.
In fact, as it stands right now the Aggies have the No. 3 overall 2026 class, with eight total commits in tow, including six four-star talents.
It doesn't appear that momentum will be slowing down any time soon either.
Per reports from Rivals.com's Landyn Rosow, the Aggies are expected to get a visit from five-star 2026 Hattiesburg (MS) wide receiver Tristen Keys this weekend for their matchup vs. New Mexico State.
Keys is rated as a five-star recruit by both 247Sports and the On3 Industry Ranking, with On3 slating him as the No. 7 player in the nation, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player in Mississippi. 247Sports ranks Keys as the No. 4 player overall, and the No. 1 receiver in the nation.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 175 pounds, Keys holds 19 offers, including from recruiting powers such as LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.
The latest expert predictions have Keys leaning in a few different directions, with 247 Sports' Crystal Ball Prediction sitting with Tenessee, while the On3 RPM sits with Ole Miss at 42.5 percent. Meanwhile, the Rivals.com future cast also sees Keys heading to Knoxville and joining the Vols.
All that said, Saturday will give the Aggies a chance to get themselves in the race.
Joining Keys in College Station will be multiple other top-tier recruits, including former 2025 Alabama commit Dorian Barney, 2026 four-star receiver Jabari Brady, and 2025 four-star offensive lineman Nelson McGuire, among many others.
And as we saw the last time the Aggies had a big-time visit weekend, they can certainly cash in on those opportunities.
