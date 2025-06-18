NASCAR Driver's Team Fines Him $50,000 Over Derogatory Comments Toward Mexico City
NASCAR is basking in the glow of a seemingly successful voyage to Mexico City this past weekend, but its pair of races did not come without controversy.
Driver Carson Hocevar attracted criticism before the race for making derogatory comments about Mexico's capital on a Twitch stream, calling it "a s---hole" where "you can’t leave anywhere." Late Sunday night, Hocevar took to social media to issue a thorough apology.
On Tuesday, Spire Motorsports—for which Hocevar drives the No. 77 car—fined Hocevar $50,000 and mandated the Portage, Mich., native attend sensitivity training. The fine will be split among three charities that "serve Mexican communities."
"Carson Hocevar's recent comments made during the livestream fell short of (the standard of respect)," Spire said in a statement. "They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners or NASCAR. He has acknowledged his mistake publicly, and his prompt, sincere apology demonstrated personal accountability."
NASCAR ran the Xfinity Series's Chilango 150 on Saturday and the Cup Series's Viva Mexico 250 Sunday. Hocevar finished 34th in the latter race.