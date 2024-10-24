Texas A&M Aggies Unveil New 'Blackout' Uniforms vs. LSU Tigers
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies have their biggest test of the season to date on Saturday at Kyle Field, when the No. 8 LSU Tigers make their way to College Station.
In preparation for the massive matchup, the Aggies have asked the fan base to participate in a black out for their primetime tilt.
However, that is not the only special thing Texas A&M has planned for the evening.
On Thursday, the Aggies unveiled the special new 'blackout' uniforms they will be sporting for the game, complete with a script helmet insignia, white lettering, and white numbers outlined in silver.
You can check out the uniforms in the announcement from the program below:
Aggies star linebacker Taurean York also teased the theme earlier this week, as well as head coach Mike Elko.
"12th Man, wear black on Saturday to Kyle," York wrote.
And now we know why.
The Aggies and the Tigers kick off this Saturday at 6:30 pm on ABC.
