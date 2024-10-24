All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Unveil New 'Blackout' Uniforms vs. LSU Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies will be wearing special new uniforms vs. the LSU Tigers on Saturday night.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies have their biggest test of the season to date on Saturday at Kyle Field, when the No. 8 LSU Tigers make their way to College Station.

In preparation for the massive matchup, the Aggies have asked the fan base to participate in a black out for their primetime tilt.

However, that is not the only special thing Texas A&M has planned for the evening.

On Thursday, the Aggies unveiled the special new 'blackout' uniforms they will be sporting for the game, complete with a script helmet insignia, white lettering, and white numbers outlined in silver.

You can check out the uniforms in the announcement from the program below:

Aggies star linebacker Taurean York also teased the theme earlier this week, as well as head coach Mike Elko.

"12th Man, wear black on Saturday to Kyle," York wrote.

And now we know why.

The Aggies and the Tigers kick off this Saturday at 6:30 pm on ABC.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS

MORE: Mike Elko Sends Message to Texas A&M Fans Before LSU Game

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Might Not Have Believed Mike Elko, But Now They Have To

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Named To Bear Bryant Coach Of The Year Watchlist

MORE: LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is Impressed With Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko

MORE: 'Doesn't Come Easy!' Mike Elko Impressed With Aggies After Road Win In Starkville

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News