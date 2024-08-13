Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Offensive Players To Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies pay a visit to the Auburn Tigers just on November 23, just one week before the regular season finale.
It will be around this time that the Aggies will look to lock themselves into the CFP picture, and Auburn will more than likely just be looking to play spoiler.
How much of a challenge will this be for Auburn at this point? Well, we obviously won't know truly how difficult until the game draws closer, but if both teams are healthy, Auburn will have their hands full with A&M's offense as well as trying to outmatch their defense.
Texas A&M has won three of the last five games between the two teams and took care of the Tigers pretty soundly in their 27-10 route last year in College Station. However, Auburn will be looking to improve on their 6-7 2023 season and sneak their way into the CFP themselves, so an upset should surely not be written off. The Tigers have quite a few key offensive players returning to the team in 2024, so the chemistry is definitely there to put up a fight when the Aggies come to Jordan-Hare.
Speaking of which, let's take a look at three of those offensive players that the Aggie defense need to make note of.
1) QB Payton Thorne
Thorne made a decent showing for himself in his first season in Auburn after spending three seasons with the Michigan State Spartans. He showed great prowess with his arm and legs last year, with 1,755 passing yards and 515 rushing yards to go along with 19 total touchdowns.
Against Texas A&M however, Thorne was only able to muster 44 passing yards and only completing half of his passes. If the Aggies can do what they did last year against Thorne, they could be primed for another runaway win against the Tigers.
2) RB Jarquez Hunter
Jarquez Hunter was one of the best running backs in the SEC last year, toting the rock 159 times for 909 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunter was able to get 53 yards on the Aggies last year, but no more than that. If there's one person that the Aggie defense needs to contain on November 23, it's most definitely Hunter.
3) TE Rivaldo Fairweather
In a run-heavy offense, Fairweather was the leading receiver for the Tigers last year with only 394 yards off of 38 receptions. Six of those receptions turned into touchdowns, so the chance for the occasional tight end route is clearly still present. Fairweather caught three passes against Texas A&M last year, but only managed five yards from it. Now that Fairweather has proven himself as a trustworthy pass catcher, more looks could be coming his way.