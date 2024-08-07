Texas A&M Baseball Lands Another 2025 Commitment
Chalk up another tally in the recruit column for new Aggie baseball coach Michael Earley.
After back-to-back de-commits last week, the Aggies again swung for the fences and gained a commitment from a talented player, Prosper, TX native Luke Billings.
Billings, a 6'2, 190-lb. utility player, as shown excellence in the outfield, as a catcher, as well as on the mound. His velocity has peaked in the mid-90's, and the strong throwing arm makes him a true threat to throw out any base runner that tries him from wherever he may be on the field.
Billings has his fair share of accolades as well. As a catcher, he was named to the 2024 Max Preps Underclass All-America team. In addition, he was named first-team All-Area by the Dallas Morning News, and he also made the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 6A All-State team.
In the 2024 season, he batted a .341 average with 16 doubles, a triple, and six homers. He also racked up 21 runs batted in, scored 16 of his own, and took a ball four 40 times, showing solid plate discipline throughout the season.
With Aggie catcher Jackson Appel having recently been drafted and signed by the Chicago White Sox, it seems that Michael Earley and the Aggies have found a new potential arm behind the dish that is of professional-level quality, and who can also provide just as much of an offensive spark that Appel gave the team as they look to make a return to Omaha in 2025.