Texas A&M Adds Another Baseball Commit To Already Elite Class
Michael Earley just keeps reeling in transfers and commitments.
And he's only been the Texas A&M Aggies baseball coach for a little over a month now.
Earley kept the offseason signings rolling by getting a commitment from Jorian Wilson, an outfielder from Hallettsville, TX. The 6'4, 235-lb Wilson is a noted power hitter at the plate and has great ability at infield as well as pitching. His versatility made him a most-wanted prospect by many college teams.
Wilson made his announcement on X Wednesday afternoon.
As mentioned before, Wilson's signing is just another placeholder in the successful offseason that Michael Earley has led since taking over the Aggie baseball program following Jim Schlossnagle's controversial exit. Since being named, Earley has managed to bring back a majority of the roster from last season and has signed many high school players to keep the talent train rolling after the players of nowadays move up to the big leagues.
Aggie ace Ryan Prager even chose to return to College Station for the 2025 season after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in this year's MLB draft, hoping to once again lead the Aggies to Omaha, and this time, return home with some hardware.
Jace LaViolette and SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac had originally entered the NCAA transfer portal but withdrew shortly after Earley was named head coach of the A&M baseball program.
Hayden Schott also recently announced he would officially be returning to the Aggies in 2025, having received an additional eligibility year by the NCAA.
Things seem to be coming very easy to Michael Earley in his first month as coach, and it is very clear that transfers and recruits will still thrive under his leadership, in what coaches and fans alike will hope keep Texas A&M contenders for the College World Series for years to come.