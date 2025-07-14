Texas A&M Baseball Adds Two Key Pieces to 2025 Class
While college football has dominated headlines with recruiting battles heating up and SEC Media Days currently happening, Texas A&M baseball made noise of its own on Monday.
July had been relatively quiet for returning head coach Michael Earley, with just one commitment through the first half of the month.
But that changed in a big way as the Aggies landed not one, but two key additions: both coming from the 2025 recruiting class.
The Latest Faces to Texas A&M
Nico Partida, a standout shortstop from Manvel, Texas, announced his commitment to Texas A&M, per Carter Karels of GigEm247. Partida is ranked as the No. 144 overall draft prospect and the No. 18 shortstop nationally in the 2025 class. Perfect Game also has him as the No. 40 overall player and a top two shortstop in the state, a huge win for what Earley is building in College Station.
Earley, who was promoted after serving as the team’s hitting coach, has emphasized building through both the transfer portal and high school ranks with Monday’s additions refelcting that strategy.
Partida’s Perfect Game recruiting profile includes the following player description: “Talented shortstop who made huge improvement on the mound in 2024, up to 97 mph with three pitches, stands out for Team USA 18U.”
The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect adds much needed depth at shortstop after the Aggies just lost Kaden Kent to the MLB Draft, where he was selected in the third round by the New York Yankees.
Joining him is Luke Billings, an outfielder from Prosper High School, who also committed to the Aggies on Monday, as announced on Texas A&M’s official X account. Billings is ranked as the No. 107 overall prospect and No. 22 outfielder nationally. In Texas, he checks in as the No. 13 overall player and a top three outfielder.
His Perfect Game scouting report highlights his all around skillset: “Plays all 9 positions, athleticism catching stands out, 6.72 runner, 94 mph off the mound, bat coming on strong.”
They’ll join an already loaded 2025 class that includes:
Shortstops: Matthew Boughton (Covenant Christian Academy), Boston Kellner (Hamilton)
Left Handed Pitchers: Cole Hubert (Saucon Valley), Hunter Vincent (Prosper), David Ramirez (Clear Falls), Johnny Slawinski (LBJ)
Right Handed Pitchers: Chase Bentley (IMG Academy), Cooper Fulbright (Strake Jesuit)
With five Top-100 commits per Perfect Game, Texas A&M currently holds the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation, hoping to retake the reins in the Lone Star state.