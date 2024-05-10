Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Previews Ole Miss Weekend Series
The Texas A&M Aggies enter the final stretch of the regular season looking to usurp Arkansas for the lead in the SEC West, and perhaps even catch up to Kentucky for the outright SEC lead.
Before they can do that, however, they have to deal with the Ole Miss Rebels, who despite coming into the weekend with a 9-15 SEC record, has proven its ability to be a difficult matchup.
And with a pivotal series against the Razorbacks just a week away, Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle knows that the Rebels are not to be overlooked.
"You’ve still gotta go on the road in the SEC that’s full of awesome SEC players and they have really good pitching in terms of the stuff that I’ve seen on television.," Schlossnagle said. "The transfer from Duke, (Andrew) Fischer, he’s as much of an impact hitter as there is in our league, including the guys that we have on our team who have 20 homers. We’ve proven that we can win anywhere and lose anywhere. LSU wasn’t playing that great and they got it going, so we have to go play good baseball and try to find a way to win the series."
The Rebels are coming off of back-to-back losses to Auburn last Sunday, and Murray State in a midweek tilt. That said, while they might not be a threat in terms of conference standing, they will still provide the Aggies with a challenge.
Either way, according to Schlossnagle, none of that really matters, and the Aggies must enter the series with the same mentality they have all season.
“We didn’t play the greatest schedule but we won the games," Schlossnagle said. "We’ve played below-average teams and lost to them in the past. It’s hard to win all these games, the game is not built for that. Especially the teams that we get to play in the state.”
First pitch between the Aggies and Rebels comes at 7:30 pm on Friday.