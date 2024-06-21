Texas A&M College World Series Finals vs. Tennessee: How to Watch, Betting Odds
Someone is winning their first College World Series this year.
The No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies face a familiar foe at the conclusion of the College World Series when they take on the No. 1-ranked SEC Champion Tennessee Volunteers in a three-game series this weekend.
The Vols and Ags have only met once this entire season, and it resulted in a 7-4 victory for Tennessee in the SEC Championship tournament.
Both teams have enjoyed reigns at the top of the Division I baseball rankings throughout the year. Tennessee went 58-12 on the season with a 22-8 record against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 52-13 with a 19-11 conference opponent record.
The loss to Tennessee in the SEC Championship tournament has been the most recent loss for the Aggie baseball team. After that, they enjoyed essentially smooth sailing through their home regional, Super Regional, and their first three games in Omaha. On the other hand, Tennessee had to hold off the Evansville Aces in the Knoxville Super Regional to keep their Omaha journey alive.
Both teams have been dominant since arriving at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, with Tennessee's only stress being a close 12-11 victory over the Florida State Seminoles. They would go on to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels and then the Seminoles again to clinch their first College World Series Final berth since 1951. Texas A&M handled the Florida Gators, the Kentucky Wildcats, and then Florida again to reach their program's first ever College World Series final.
Here is how you can tune in to this historic matchup, as well as the betting odds:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Tennessee Volunteers - College World Series Final
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE (Capacity: 24,000)
WHEN: Game 1 - Saturday, June 22, 2024, 6:30 p.m. CST
Game 2 - Sunday, June 23 - 1 p.m.
Game 3 - Monday, June 24- 6 p.m.
TV: Game 1 - ESPN/ESPN+
Game 2 - ABC
Game 3 - ESPN/ESPN+
RADIO: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Game 1 Betting Odds: Texas A&M (-120), Tennessee (-110), DraftKings Sportsbook