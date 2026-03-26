Tigers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers have now made the MLB Playoffs in two straight seasons, but haven't been able to get past the ALDS. They'll look to take the next step this season, and it all starts with an interleague showdown against the San Diego Padres.

The back-to-back AL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, will take the mound to face Nick Pivetta of the Padres. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.

Tigers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

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Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+134)

Padres +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Tigers -134

Padres +114

Total

OVER 7 (-106)

UNDER 7 (-114)

Tigers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Tarik Skubal, LHP (13-6, 2.21 ERA in 2025)

Padres: Nick Pivetta, RHP (13-5, 2.87 ERA in 2025)

Tigers vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): MLB Network

Tigers record: 0-0

Padres record: 0-0

Tigers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Tarik Skubal UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (-168)

I know it seems like blasphemy to fade Tarik Skubal on opening day, but the Padres have consistently been one of the best teams in the Majors in not striking out. Last year, the Padres struck out on just 19.1% of their plate appearances, the third-best mark in MLB. I'm going to bet on that continuing this season.

Tigers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Neither of the lineups in this game is anything to write home about. There are some changes, but it's worth noting that neither team ranked inside the top 10 of the Majors in most offensive metrics last season.

Meanwhile, we have arguably the best pitching matchup of the day. Skubal is the back-to-back Cy Young winner, and Pivetta finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting after posting a 2.87 ERA and a 0.985 WHIP.

I'm going to trust the pitching and bet the UNDER on this interleague opener.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-114) via FanDuel

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