Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day

The Seattle Mariners were as close as they could have been to winning the AL pennant and advancing to the World Series, but a seventh-inning home run by George Springer in Game 7 of the ALCS ended their hopes.

They're hoping to regroup and go on another deep playoff run this season. They'll begin their 2026 campaign against a fellow playoff team from a year ago, the Cleveland Guardians.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for MLB Opening Day's late-night finale.

Guardians vs. Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-152)

Mariners -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline

Guardians +158

Mariners -188

Total

OVER 6.5 (-122)

UNDER 6.5 (+100)

Guardians vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Tanner Bibee, RHP (12-11, 4.24 ERA in 2025)

Seattle: Logan Gilbert, RHP (6-6, 3.44 ERA in 2025)

Guardians vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Guardians.TV, Mariners.TV

Guardians record: 0-0

Mariners record: 0-0

Guardians vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet

Julio Rodriguez 2+ Total Bases (+110)

Julio Rodriguez is poised for a big season after hitting 32 home runs and finishing sixth in AL MVP voting in 2025. Tonight, he gets to face Tanner Bibee, against whom he has a .333 career batting average. I'm going to bet on him having a strong performance on Opening Day tonight.

Guardians vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

The Guardians should have some level of concern with Bibee heading into tonight's game. He regressed last season, posting a 4.24 ERA and a 1.229 WHIP. Things looked ugly during Spring Training as well. He pitched 23.0 innings across six starts, sporting a 6.65 ERA while allowing 32 hits and 17 earned runs.

Now, with the Mariners at home tonight and a strong offensive lineup with their ace on the mound, they should be able to take advantage of Bibee's recent struggles.

I'll back the Mariners as home favorites.

Pick: Mariners -188 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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