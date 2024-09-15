Texas A&M Ends Road Game Skid With Win Against Florida Gators
For the first time in nearly three years, the Texas A&M Aggies have won a football game away from Kyle Field.
And what better place or time to do it than in Gainsville at The Swamp in the opening game of SEC play?
Despite a 47-minute weather delay after the first quarter, the Aggies clearly remained unphased throughout the ball game, taking down the Florida Gators 33-20 to start off 1-0 against SEC opponents.
This win was the first road SEC win for the Maroon and White since October 16, 2021, when they knocked off the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field, aka "The Zou," by a score of 35-14.
The win was highlighted by Marcel Reed's stellar first career start, a dynamic performance with both his arms and legs that would bring a smile to Lamar Jackson's face. Reed completed 11 of 17 passes, threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 83 yards and the lone rushing score for Texas A&M.
Mike Elko was positive about the fact in his postgame press conference, hoping they won't have to wait that long for another road win.
"It's now been zero days since we have won an SEC road game. That's a positive," Elko said.
In addition to Reed's play, the Aggie running game combined for 310 rushing yards, their second consecutive game with over 300 rushing yards. Le'Veon Moss led the way with 110 yards, Reed added his 83, Amari Daniels ran for 68 yards, and E.J. Smith ran for 24.
On the contrast, the Aggie run defense started to show signs of old, allowing only 52 yards from the Florida backs the entire day, a dramatic improvement from the first two games against Notre Dame and McNeese.
The Aggies will now enjoy the hard-fought win, and prepare for the Bowling Green Falcons back in College Station next Saturday.