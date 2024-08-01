Texas A&M Has 'Completely Shifted Gears' On Offense From Spring to Fall Camp
The Texas A&M Aggies are going to look much different in 2024.
Not only are they welcoming a host of new players to the roster, including multiple new starters, but there is also an entirely new coaching staff complete with new schemes on both sides of the ball.
Perhaps the most exciting change coming to the team is that of the new offense under offensive coordinator Colin Klein.
And while it took the players some time to get acclimated to the new scheme throughout the spring and summer, it appears that things are finally coming together - allowing the Aggies to hit the ground running in fall camp.
“Offensively it completely shifted gears 180 degrees. There was such a steep learning curve for all those kids on offense in the spring. I don’t know that they ever truly got under themselves and were playing as well as they could,” head coach Mile Elko said. “I think on the back half of the summer, you saw some noticeable comfort increases in the offense and their ability to execute and do the things that we were asking them to do. It seemed to come a lot more naturally in our work this summer. That excites you going into fall camp.”
Spearheading that offense will be quarterback Conner Weigman, who is coming off of a season that was cut short due to injury, and a spring in which he spent most of his time recovering.
Fortunately for the Aggies, Weigman has been able to pick things up rather quickly, and is excited to see the benefits of the hard work they put in during spring camp.
“I’m picking it up pretty fast. It’s been really good so far,” Weigman said. “The coaches were only here for a few months before spring ball so we had to try and cram everything in. We didn’t leave any plays out during spring, like ‘Oh, we’re going to get that in the fall.’ No, we put it all in the spring. We took some licks back in spring ball with little bumps down the road, but it’s going to be helpful in fall camp because we’ve got it all tuned out."
So how good can this new Aggies offense be? That remains to be seen.
That said, Weigman expects big things.
“Points,” Weigman said when asked what to expect from the offense. “A lot of points. I’m excited about it. It’s going to be fun.”