Texas A&M OF Caden Sorrell, Pitcher Justin Lamkin Announce Return to Aggies
A week ago, it looked like Texas A&M Aggies baseball was falling into the basement.
Not only had their head coach accepted the head coaching job for their arch rivals, the Texas Longhorns, but nearly every impact player from their College World Series team had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
However, things have now turned around in a big way.
With the hiring of new head coach Michael Earley, the Aggies had managed to retain a good portion of those players entering the portal, including Jace LaViolette, Gavin Grahovac, Ali Camarillo, Hayden Schott, and Kaeden Kent.
Now, he has done it again, with standout freshman outfielder Caden Sorrell and pitcher Justin Lamkin both announcing their intentions to stay with the program on Wednesday with a post on X.
"No place like HOME," Sorrell said his his post with two thumbs up emojis.
Last season in his first year with the Aggies, Sorrell exploded on to the scene, hitting .275 with a .369 OBP and .555 slugging percentage in 62 games. In 214 total plate appearances and 182 at bats, Sorrell scored 44 runs with 50 hits and 43 RBI, along with 11 home runs. He also finished the year with eight doubles, three triples, and nine stolen bases to his name.
Lamkin, meanwhile, his announcement on Instagram.
In his second season with the Aggies, Lamkin went 3-3 with a 5.21 ERA in 19 games with 16 starts. He pitched 65.2 total innings and gave up 64 hits with 38 earned runs, striking out 88 of the 289 batters he faced.