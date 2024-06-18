Could Texas A&M Pitcher Justin Lamkin Start For Aggies in College World Series Game 3?
The speculation builds on both who the Texas A&M Aggies will play in their third game in the College World Series, and who will take the mound against said opponent.
After wins over the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats, the Aggies are scheduled to play against one of those two teams on Wednesday. Following the win against Kentucky, A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced that lefty pitcher Justin Lamkin would be available to start the Wednesday game if needed.
"Yes, he will be available to start. I'm not telling you he's gonna," Schlossnagle said. "I want to see who we're going to play, see how Justin feels, get a feel for our team, the matchup, and the conditions."
The sophomore southpaw out of Corpus Christi delivered a stellar outing against the Florida Gators in the first game in Omaha. Even a four-hour rain delay didn't seem to faze Lamkin in the slightest. He went three innings, allowing only one hit, and striking out six batters.
Schlossnagle pulled Lamkin after a short outing but made it clear that it was only because he wanted to assure that Lamkin would be available down the line in Omaha, not because of the rain delay or any sort of undisclosed injury.
Lamkin did not pitch in last night's victory against Kentucky, which was mostly attributed due to rest. Ryan Prager would instead pitch six-and-two-thirds, only giving up two hits, walking one, striking out four, and taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
Whoever A&M faces on Wednesday, it will be a rematch of either Saturday or Monday's game. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN.