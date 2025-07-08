Texas A&M Pitcher Has First Outing In Inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League
If you were into college softball at all during the 2025 season, you've heard of the depth of Texas A&M's softball team. More importantly, you've probably heard about star left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who recorded 21 wins for the Aggies this season as a veteran.
Kennedy had an incredible senior season with the Aggies, finishing with a 21-6 record while recording 149 strikeouts through 157.2 innings in the circle. Trisha Ford spoke very highly about Kennedy on multiple occasions as she was the first arm out of the bullpen for the Aggies.
As a senior, Kennedy pitched 19 complete games for the Aggies in 24 games that she started, proving how important she was to Ford's staff. In the Aggies' game against the Auburn Tigers, Kennedy pitched a career-high 8 innings and struck out 11 Tigers, her most this season.
With her remarkable season with the Aggies, Kennedy became the first Aggie to earn All-SEC First Team honors for the second consecutive season. She also ranked first in the SEC with 12 wins as well as four shutouts.
Following the conclusion of the 2025 softball season, Kennedy became part of history as she was drafted during the first-ever Athletes Unlimited Softball League, being drafted No. 7 overall to the Bandits to start her professional softball career.
Kennedy with the Bandits
Kennedy got her first start with the Bandits on Monday, July 7 as she took the circle for the first time professionally, and although it wasn't the start she would've hoped for, it was a good step in the right direction for her professional career.
The Bandits currently have a record of 9-4, just behind the Talons, who have a 10-3 record. The Bandits took on the Volts Monday evening in Rosemont, Illinois, in which the Bandits fell to the Volts 5-3.
With Kennedy earning her first professional start in the circle, she kept things under control through two innings, including recording her first-ever strikeout with the Bandits. She gave up her first hit in the third inning, when the Volts began to rack up hits on Kennedy. After two runs scored in the third, Kennedy came back out in the fourth to get back to work.
She gave up two more base hits and a run before her time was up, as she was relieved, but all in all, Kennedy allowed three earned runs in her professional debut, something to be proud of as well as learn from.
The Bandits will be back in action on Tuesday, July 8 against the Blaze.