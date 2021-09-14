Locked On Aggies: Should Texas A&M Fans be Weary of Zach Calzada as QB1?

On today's episode: How well did Zach Calzada play against Colorado?

It came as no surprise when Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that redshirt freshman Haynes King would be missing time following an injury against Colorado. The real concern came with the longevity of his return.

King suffered a broken right leg during A&M's second drive in Denver. He underwent surgery Sunday to fix his tibia bone.

Fisher said the break was a "clean as a whistle," but his prognosis moving forward would not have a timetable.

“When you heal, you heal,” Fisher said of King’s return. “We would never play him in any way, shape or form before that. And we still have a great quarterback in Zach Calzada.”

Calzada, who helped A&M pick up the 10-7 win against the Pac-12 program, has concerns entering his first start. Take out his final two drives and there's reasons to wonder if the QB battle Fisher spoke so highly of was a tad fabricated.

Calzada finished 18 of 38 passing for 183 yards and the lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He also showed off his mobility with two runs more than 10 yards, including a 13-yard scramble that would have given the Aggies the lead if not for a fumble at the goal line.

A&M's offense found consistency on Calzada's last two drives, going 5 of 5 on third down. That's a good sign, as well as a defense that should be able to contain New Mexico (2-0) come Saturday.

But what happens when the Aggies face No. 20 Arkansas? Should fans be concerned that a loss is coming before facing No. 1 Alabama?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the positives and negatives of Calzada's outing in the Mile High city.

