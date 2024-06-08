Texas A&M Rallies After Early Adversity, Takes Game 1 of Super Regional Over Oregon
The Texas A&M Aggies had a little bit extra to play for Saturday afternoon.
Entering the day hoping for a victory over the visiting Oregon Ducks, a lot was at stake. Win Game 1, and the momentum is on your side. Lose it? You're stuck playing win-or-go-home baseball the rest of the series. The Aggies weren't trying to fall into that position.
Luckily for them, by the end of the first nine innings against the Ducks, they weren't. They secured a 10-6 victory to take an early series lead heading into Sunday, but not whole.
In just one inning, Braden Montgomery not only got thrown out at home plate attempting to scratch the scoreboard for the first time of the day but ended his day early. He twisted his ankle — remaining on the dirt for a few minutes before hobbling off the field with help and an air cast — to leave a gaping hole in the Aggies' batting order and outfield.
From that point on, the game was no longer just about winning.
It was about winning for Braden.
After going down by two runs in the top of the first — and subsequently taking the lead three outs later — the Aggies made it clear they came with their bats. Hitting and scoring had been an issue plaguing the team dating back to the end of the regular season, but that wasn't the case Saturday.
When Oregon responded with four more runs in the top of the 2nd inning — leading to the removal of Ryan Prager in place of Chris Cortez — Texas A&M didn't stop swinging. And the runs followed.
The Aggies added one more run in the bottom of the third inning after Jackson Appel scored from a single by Hayden Schott and then proceeded to lay it on the Ducks. Three more hits in the fourth inning, which resulted in three more runs gave Texas A&M the lead.
From there, the Aggies loaded the bases with no outs with four straight walks in the fifth — threatening to score a grand slam if Ducks pitcher Ryan Featherston's reliever didn't find the strike zone fast enough — but were unable to connect on a ball past the fence. That didn't stop them from batting in two more runs, however.
Texas A&M ended the fifth inning with 10 runs to Oregon's six, and neither team scored again.
Montgomery was seen in the dugout with a boot on and on crutches for the traditional singing of the Aggie War Hymn following the contest. Not much is known about his status for the rest of the tournament and season, should the Aggies continue to advance.
Next up for Texas A&M is a Sunday test against the same Oregon squad on the same field. A win there will send it to Omaha for the Men's College World Series, but a loss would force a Game 3 Monday.
First pitch from Game 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.