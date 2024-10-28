Texas A&M's Marcel Reed Named SEC Freshman of the Week After Leading Comeback vs. LSU
Coming off the high of an astonishing 38-23 victory against the LSU Tigers after trailing 17-7 at halftime, the Texas A&M Aggies found themselves in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 Rankings.
And Monday afternoon, the individual awards rolled in for the Aggies.
For his masterful performance in the second half of the comeback, quarterback Marcel Reed was graced with another SEC Freshman of the Week award.
Reed was also gifted the award after leading the Aggies to victory in Florida against the Gators, but unlike that award, he won't have to share this one with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
Reed put on an absolute masterclass in relief of Conner Weigman, rushing the ball nine times for 62 yards and a hat trick of rushing touchdowns, a performance sure to make Lamar Jackson proud.
And please keep in mind, he only played the second half of the contest.
Reed only threw two passes in the game, and both were completed for 70 yards, including a 54-yard heave to Noah Thomas in double coverage that was perfectly placed into his breadbasket.
Reed's heroics were part of a 31-point second half for the Aggies that saw them score five touchdowns on the ground and only allowed six points to the LSU opposition.
However, the stellar freshman isn't the only one walking away with his second weekly individual award of the year.
After another impressive punting performance, Tyler White was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, with his five punts traveling 242 total yards, an average of 48.4, and a long of 54 yards. Four of his five kicks were downed inside the 20-yard line, and three of them went for over 50 yards.
Assuming Reed starts against South Carolina, he and White will look to repeat their awe-inspiring performances in Columbia as the Aggies defend their undefeated SEC record.
