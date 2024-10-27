Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Explains Decision to Bench Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko met with ESPN's Holly Rowe ahead of the fourth quarter in Saturday's game against the LSU Tigers in College Station. He explained the decision to bench quarterback Conner Weigman in favor of Marcel Reed.
"We needed the running threat back there with the way they were playing us," Elko said. "We're having a hard time in the pass game and Marcel's dual-threat ability is what we needed right now."
It became clear quickly that Elko's decision was the right one.
After entering for Weigman with 8:10 to play in the third quarter with Texas A&M trailing 17-7, Reed led the Aggies to three straight scoring drives -- all of which ended with him finding the end zone on a rushing touchdown. Reed's entrance had suddenly resulted in 21 unanswered points for the Aggies, who led 28-17 with 14 minutes left in the game.
Upon exiting, Weigman was 6 of 18 passing for 64 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
Reed led the Aggies to three straight wins while taking the place of Weigman, who missed three games due to a shoulder injury. This season, he's 43 of 79 passing for 585 yards, six touchdowns and no picks. He's also added 43 carries for 226 yards and two scores. Weigman took the starting job back ahead of the Missouri game, a contest the Aggies easily won 41-10.
