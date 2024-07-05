Texas A&M Star Gavin Grahovac Earns Freshman All-America Honors
The Texas A&M Aggies got fantastic news last week, freshman sensation Gavin Grahovac was one of the first of many standout players to withdraw their name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and return to College Station.
Now, just a few days later, Grahovac is still earning his post season honors.
On Friday, Grahovac was named to the D1Baseball Freshman All-American First Team. This is now the third time he has earned Freshman All-America honors after being named to the NCBWA and Perfect Game teams earlier this offseason.
Grahovac earned the distinction in the DH spot upon the release of the teams.
He was also named SEC Freshman of the Year earlier this spring.
In his first campaign with the Aggies this past season, Grahovac immediately established himself as a major star for the program, hitting .298 with 23 home runs and 66 RBI in 67 games on his way to winning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team alongside fellow Aggie Caden Sorrell.
Grahovac finished the year with an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .596, and an OPS of .987. He also drew 36 walks, was hit by seven pitches, and had four stolen bases.
However, Grahovac also had a knack for making big plays when it mattered most for his team, becoming the first player in NCAA history to lead off the opening game of the College World Series finals with a home run.
With Grahovac firmly a part of the program going forward, the Aggies' future is bright under Earley.