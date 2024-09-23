Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Game Time Set, Betting Odds and TV Details Revealed
Following their 26-20 escape of the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies will now turn their attention back to the SEC.
This weekend, the Aggies will travel north to Arlington, where they will take on the rival Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic, in what is set to be the final edition of the rivalry at a neutral site.
The Aggies have won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the two teams, with the latest win coming in a 34-22 decision last season.
On Sunday, the game time for the matchup was finally announced, alongside the opening betting odds and television details.
Per an announcement from the SEC, the Aggies and Razorbacks will kick off at 2:30 pm, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.
Per Bet MGM, the Aggies have opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Razorbacks, with the over/under set at 52.5 points.
One major storyline to monitor entering the week will be who starts at quarterback for the Aggies.
Last week, redshirt freshman Marcel Reed made his second-consecutive start, leading the Aggies to a win and becoming the first player since Johnny Manziel to Throw for more than 170 yards and rush for more than 80 yards in two consecutive games.
Meanwhile, Conner Weigman is still in the process of recovering from the AC joint sprain he suffered in Week 1, and will once again be a game-time decision.
Weigman was evaluated before the Bowling Green matchup, but the staff felt that he was still not quite ready for game action.
“We just didn’t want to give (Weigman) the shot again,” Aggies coach Mike Elko said on Saturday night. “He’s still just dealing with the pain of that shoulder injury. So, it’s just trying to get him to where he can throw comfortably. We didn’t feel like it was the right thing to try to go back through the same process again.”
That said, even if Weigman was healthy enough to go, it is no guarantee that Reed would not still get the call.
We will find out one way or the other Saturday in Arlington.