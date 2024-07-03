Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Preview Week 5: Defensive Players To Watch
Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, it's safe to say that one of, if not their biggest rivals, besides maybe LSU, has been the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Aggies and the Razorbacks will face off in the 81st edition of the "Southwest Classic" on September 28 at AT&T Stadium, where the game has been held since 2009. Since the game has been moved to the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Arkansas won the first three meetings, and then Texas A&M went on to win nine games in a row. Arkansas was finally able to clinch its first win in a decade in 2021, but the past two years have been all Texas A&M.
On paper, Texas A&M should be set for a three-peat in the rivalry, with their Weigman-led offense and "Wrecking Crew" defense set to pounce on the Hogs, but Arkansas should not be entirely counted out. This is why the games are played, after all.
With that, let's look at some defensive players from the Razorbacks' side that A&M will need to watch out for as they go for their third win in a row.
1) SS Jayden Johnson
In terms of returning players, the Arkansas strong safety led the team in tackles last year, with 62. He was also able to snag an interception, so Conner Weigman still needs to be attentive to where Johnson is on the field when he passes.
2) DE Landon Jackson
The Arkansas leader in sacks, with 6.5 last season. Those sacks were a part of 44 total tackles that accrued last season, so the offensive line should be sure to keep an extra eye on him.
3) FS Hudson Clark
The other piece of Arkansas' secondary, Hudson Clark racked up 51 total tackles, defended four passes, and snagged an interception. Weigman and other passers should use caution when trying for deep balls downfield.