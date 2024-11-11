Texas A&M vs. Auburn Kickoff, TV Details Time Announced
The Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off of their bye week and are set to do battle with New Mexico State next weekend.
However, before they get to that, there are still some details for the rest of the season to be figured out, including their remaining game times.
On Monday, the details for their matchup vs. the Auburn Tigers were revealed, including game times and TV information - at least partially.
Per an announcement from the SEC, the Aggies and Tigers are set to kick off on Nov. 23 at either 6:30 or 6:45 pm CT at Kyle Field. The game is also set to be broadcast on either ESPN or SEC Network.
Should the game kick at 6:30, it will land on ESPN, while the 6:45 time slot will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The game will mark the 15th matchup of all time between the Tigers and Aggies, as well as their 13th in SEC play. The Aggies have had the upper hand in the series as of late, winning three of the last four. The two teams are 6-6 vs. each other in SEC play since the Aggies entered the conference.
You can view the full game details below:
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 23rd, 2024
- Location: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Game time: 6:45 pm CT OR 6:30 pm CT
- TV: SEC Network OR ESPN
- Listen: Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
