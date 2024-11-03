Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Upset Loss To South Carolina
Just a week removed from Mike Elko's signature win as the Texas A&M Aggies head coach, and we have now arrived at probably his toughest loss.
The Aggies took their first SEC loss tonight thanks to a 44-20 mauling by the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Aggies looked sluggish out of the gate, saw signs of life through the second quarter, and then were completely shut out the second half.
Both the Aggies' seven-game winning streak and five-game SEC winning streak were snapped in heartbreaking fashion, as Mike Elko's squad could never really get the ball rolling like they're known to do this week.
The Aggies hope that next week's bye week will give them plenty of time to fill in the cracks before facing New Mexico State in two weeks.
With that, here are five takeaways from the Aggies' devastating loss to the Gamecocks:
Goodbye Playoffs?
As of now, it's probably a stretch to completely kiss A&M's playoff chances goodbye. While this loss does greatly impact the SEC Championship now, but even still, that's not completely out of the picture. Not to mention, the window for the Aggies to get into the College Football Playoff is still very much open. This was only their second loss of the season. Two more than Mike Elko probably expected, of course, but Texas A&M still has playoff chances.
Although, this loss leaves no room for error for the Aggies. If they want to make the playoffs, they're going to have to play like a playoff team for the next three games, especially against the Longhorns.
Word On Le'Veon Moss?
Junior running back Le'Veon Moss, a critical portion of the Aggie offense, took a nasty hit to the legs midway through the first quarter, was helped off the field by coaches and trainers, and did not return in between the hashes for the rest of the game. Obviously, we will learn the extent of Moss' leg this upcoming week, hopefully barring any potential season-ending injury. The Aggies have already lost one star running back this season, and there couldn't be a worse possible time to lose another one. Amari Daniels ran for 83 yards and scored a touchdown in Moss' absence, leaving some hope for the Aggie run game.
Return To Run Defense Woes
A week after only allowing 24 rushing yards against the LSU Tigers, the Texas A&M run defense seemed to have taken the week off in Columbia, as the Gamecock rushing attack scorched the Aggies for 286 rushing yards and a trio of rushing touchdowns, including 144 yards and two scores from Raheim Sanders, which is how many yards that A&M as a team had on the ground.
Missed tackles were a dime a dozen from the Aggie defense tonight, as two of South Carolina's scores went for over 50 yards, and quarterback LaNorris Sellers ran for 106 yards and a touchdown of his own.
It seems this bye week is coming at the perfect time for the Aggie run defense.
Lack Of Discipline
The Aggies had seven flags called on them during the game (eight if you count Shemar Turner being offsides in the third quarter that went uncalled), and South Carolina didn't get a flag until well into the third quarter, which was a delay of game.
The Aggies' penalties were simply that: lack of discipline. Late hits, offsides, and even defensive holdings on third downs extended drives and led to South Carolina tacking on points. No team, regardless of skill or rank, is going to win a game with penalties like these that show a severe lack of discipline.
What Happened To Marcel Reed?
A week ago, Marcel Reed was the saving grace that the Aggies needed as LSU was about to deliver the coup de grace, leading the Aggies to the big win.
This week? Not so much.
Passing-wise, Reed wasn't horrible. He had a better completion percentage than LaNorris Sellers did. He completed 18 of 28 passes with a touchdown and an interception. The points just weren't there to show.
Reed was also contained very well by the South Carolina defense, only garnering 46 yards on the ground, and was kept out of the end zone on the night.
Not a catastrophic performance from Reed himself, but it was definitely far from a repeat of his masterclass a week ago.
All in all, South Carolina was well-prepared for the Aggies in this game and it was clear that A&M was caught off guard.
Again, thankfully there is a bye week for the Aggies next week for them to really evaluate their issues and fix them as they look to finish their first season under Mike Elko strong.
