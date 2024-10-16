Buzz Williams Previews Impact of Texas A&M Transfers
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams spoke with reporters at SEC Media Days in Birmingham, AL. Tuesday and, per usual, had his unique way with words.
Whether it was comparing Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV to Michael Jackson or making jokes with the media from the podium, Williams continues to be one of the most interesting voices among SEC coaches. However, it was his plainly-stated comments on Texas A&M's transfer additiobs that arguably stood out the most.
The Aggies landed SMU's Zhuric Phelps, Minnesota'a Pharrel Payne and Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher from the portal this offseason, adding experience to an already tight-knit roster that's expected to contend in the SEC. Williams said that all three transfers address big areas of need and that they all have a role carved out for them.
"I think the staff did a really good job of studying what our team needs," Williams said. "Zhuric Phelps, Pharrel Payne, and C.J. Wilcher address the things we need the most. All three will have a role on our team."
Last season at SMU, Phelps averaged 14.8 points, a career-high 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while starting 32 of 33 games for the Mustangs. Meanwhile, Payne posted averages of 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 32 appearances for Minnesota.. As for Wilcher, he brings four years of collegiate experience to College Station. He started his career off at Xavier before playing the last three seasons at Nebraska. He averaged 7.7 points in 33 games and two starts last year.
"We've tried to balance the transfers and young guys," Williams said. "It's a juggling act and I don't think there's an exact science. The older you are, relative to your body and skills, is a competitive advantage."
No. 13 Texas A&M will open up the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 at UCF.