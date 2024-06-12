Texas A&M vs. McNeese Week 2 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
In their second straight hosting to start the 2024 campaign, the Texas A&M Aggies will be welcoming the McNeese State Cowboys to Kyle Field on September 7, after what should be a barn-burning season opener against Notre Dame.
Following a total restart in the coaching staff and some offensive realignments, Texas A&M has prepped themselves for quite a run, and they won't stop until that CFP Trophy is in their hands, and the fans know it.
And then there's McNeese, who probably just wants to get at least one win on the season.
It would be one more than they got last year, as they struggled their way to an 0-10 season and a last-place finish in the Southland Conference. On paper, McNeese is just another team stepping on the field, and most people expect Texas A&M to take an easy runaway victory.
McNeese is still a Division I collegiate football team, nonetheless, and they still have defensive players that the Aggies will need to maneuver around in order to achieve this seemingly simple victory. Let us take a look.
1) LB Micah Davey
Davey was by far the key defensive player for the Cowboys last year, with 83 solo tackles and 70 assisted tackles, for 153 altogether. Davey will have his hands full with Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Rueben Owens, Jaylen Henderson (assuming he starts) and whoever else gets the ball for A&M, but his overall defensive prowess is nothing to be ignored. When an Aggie gets tackled in this game, be sure to listen for Davey's name over the PA.
2) CB Boogsie Silvera
In the secondary, A&M will find Silvera, who although put up 68 tackles last year (32 solo, 36 assisted), failed to register an interception throughout the season. He only played in eight games, though, so one could assume had he played the full season, at least one pass would've fallen into his hands. The sophomore from Pembroke Pines, FL will be looking to make his name known on the field, so A&M receivers should still do what they can to prevent Silvera from getting a pick.
3) DE Earenest Grayson III
Grayson, a redshirt senior, racked up 34 combined tackles along with two sacks in nine games last year. If Davey doesn't get the tackle, expect Grayson to.